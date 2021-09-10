Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford in action for England against Andorra. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

United's No 9 earned a first international call up for his country over the September international break.

Bamford joined Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the Three Lions squad and was handed his debut against Andorra last weekend in a World Cup qualifying clash.

The 28-year-old's inclusion by head coach Gareth Southgate was a culmination of hard work at Elland Road, having established himself as Marcelo Bielsa's leading front man.

He missed out on a spot at this summer's Euros despite bagging 17 Premier League goals in his first full year as a top flight player in LS11.

A mixture of injuries and early season form, though, saw the Whites striker make the trip to St George's Park before being handed a chance at Wembley.

Bamford completed 62 minutes in the capital with the scoreline at 1-0 as he made his departure. Southgate's side later went on to win 4-0 - punishing Andorra in the latter stages of the encounter in the capital.

Former Elland Road forward Beckford was left pleased by Bamford's England bow, though says he thought a lack of trust was to blame over failure to make a major impact.

“I loved it," Beckford told the official Leeds United podcast.

“He did everything right, made all the right movements, getting in the channels and putting the defenders under a constant amount of pressure.

“It was almost like everybody in the team was told not to pass to him because he didn’t receive the ball in those dangerous positions whenever he made the great runs and the great movements that we are used to seeing on a weekly basis.

“For me, that is down to a little bit of lack of trust, lack of understanding of Patrick’s game and what his strengths are.