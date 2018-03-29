Ex-Leeds United midfielder Will Buckley set sights on Whites

Former Leeds United loanee Will Buckley is aiming for a happy return to Elland Road with Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday.

The 28-year-old made just four appearances for the Whites during an emergency loan spell in West Yorkshire at the beginning of the 2015/16 campaign.

After failing to make an impact at Elland Road Buckley returned to parent club Sunderland before heading back out on loan to fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

Now though after finding a home in Lancashire at Wanderers he's aiming to make United pay during the Championship clash on Friday afternoon.

“My time at Leeds didn’t go well," he told the Bolton News.

"I was only there for a short time but I didn’t play and it would be nice for me to go back there and get a win, maybe a goal.

“They are a big club and they started really well when they beat us on the opening day of the season. I thought they looked a really good team.

“We have picked up a lot since then so I think it will be a lot closer game.”