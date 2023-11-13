Another of Leeds United's Championship rivals are on the hunt for a new manager

Ex-Leeds United manager Neil Warnock is among the early frontrunners to take over at Championship rivals Rotherham United following the sacking of Matt Taylor on Monday.

The Millers parted ways with the former Exeter City boss just under two weeks before Daniel Farke's side make the trip to the New York Stadium. The Whites face their South Yorkshire rivals on Friday, November 24 in their first game after the international break.

Taylor was relieved of his duties after a 5-0 loss to Watford which left the Millers four points from safety and sat 22nd in the Championship table. They have won just two games this season, with five draws and nine defeats.

Warnock is among the early favourites to take over with ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder also linked alongside the likes of Gary Rowett, John Eustace and Nathan Jones.

Warnock has been out of work since leaving Huddersfield Town earlier this season as he was replaced by Darren Moore. The ex-Whites boss guided the Terriers to safety in his second spell with the club and agreed a one-year extension during the summer but left as Huddersfield decided to appoint Moore on a longer-term deal .

He has previously managed Rotherham, taking over in February 2016 and leading the club to Championship safety with six wins, six draws and four defeats in 16 games. His return to Huddersfield proves he is not adverse to going back to one of his old stomping grounds, and his experience of leading clubs to safety could tempt the Millers to try and bring him back to the club.

With well over a week until Leeds visit their South Yorkshire neighbours, it is likely the Millers will have a new manager in place for the clash with Farke's side, with the search for a new manager already underway.