Ex-Chelsea ace slams Leeds' style of play, Aston Villa set to miss out on PL star, Derby boss hints at free agent swoop, Norwich defender joins USA club - Championship rumours

Here are the Monday afternoon Championship rumours from around the web:

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has believes Leeds "would be ripped to pieces" in the Premier League when questioning their style of play (The Times)

Aston Villa are set to miss out on re-signing Chelsea defender Gary Cahill as he is keen on a move to Crystal Palace when he becomes a free agent in the summer. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has confirmed Saturday's matchwinner Britt Assombalonga is a big part of his plans, despite being linked with a move away last month. (MFC.co.uk)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has refused to rule out delving into the free agent market for a defender. (Derbyshire Live)

Stoke City attacker Bojan Krikic could still leave the Potters is the coming days with MLS side New England Revolution prepared to double his wages. (The Sun)

Norwich City have announced that Caleb Richards has signed for Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan until the end of the season. (Various)

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson admits he is talks to sell the club, but said reports of an imminent sale are premature. (Sky Sports News)

Sligo Rovers have announced the signing of former Stoke defender Lewis Banks from Stafford Rangers. (The 42)

The 21-year-old defender came through Stoke City’s youth ranks and captained their U23 side — making 59 appearances in the Premier League’s reserve league.

In other Stoke news, midfielder Charlie Adam was the subject of a transfer tug of war between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in 2011. (Talksport)

Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo has revealed his deadline day move to West Brom collapsed at the 11th hour after the two clubs did not send the relevant document in time.

The Costa Rica international also confirmed he had passed a medical and signed a contract with the Baggies. (CR Hoy)

Reading striker Nelson Oliveira has broken his silence following the Tyrone Mings stamp, thanking everyone for their support. (Metro)

Brentford has played down talk of a move away by insisting he can achieve his Premier League dreams with the Bees. (Daily Mirror)

Wigan Athletic are weighing up a summer move for Yeovil Town defender Tom James, two years after being released by Cardiff City. (HITC Sport)

QPR defender Giles Phillips is training with New England Revolution in Marbella with the view to a loan move. (Football.London)

Ipswich Town youngster Corrie Ndaba has been offered a professional contract with the club after three successful years as scholar. (East Anglian Times)

Milwall manager Neil Harris has labelled the January transfer window a "shambles" after Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede turned down a move to The Den. (Football.London)