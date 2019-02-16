Everything you need to know about the Championship with Leeds United out of action

Leeds United are set for a rest this weekend but several of the Whites Championship rivals are all in league action - here's what you need to know.

Aston Villa (10) v West Brom (4)

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish remains sidelined with a shin problem but could return by the end of the month. James Chester could be available with the club managing his knee problem but fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and midfielder Henri Lansbury (hamstring) are out along with goalkeeper Orjan Nyland (Achilles).

Dwight Gayle starts a two-game suspension for West Brom after accepting a charge of successful deception of a match official. Winger Matt Phillips and midfielder James Morrison (both ankle) are out while forward Hal Robson-Kanu and veteran Chris Brunt are doubts. Defender Ahmed Hegazi (hamstring) faces a late fitness test.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa D W D D L; West Brom D W L W D

Top scorers: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) 20; Jay Rodriguez & Dwight Gayle (West Brom) 16

Match odds: H 6-4 A 7-4 D 13-5

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)

Bolton (23) v Norwich (2)

Bolton will check on the fitness of Gary O'Neil (calf) and Marc Wilson (hamstring) after both suffered injuries in the win over Birmingham. Sammy Ameobi was able to feature in that match as a substitute following a hip problem while Clayton Donaldson (groin) also got a short run-out.

Norwich will be without Alex Tettey, who has an ankle ligament injury, while Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann have also sustained muscle injuries and will be assessed. Moritz Leitner (calf) and Timm Klose (ankle) could both be included in the squad as they step up recovery from injury lay-offs but Mario Vrancic (ankle) has been ruled out for around three weeks.

Last season: Norwich 0 Bolton 0, Bolton 2 Norwich 1

Last five league matches: Bolton L D L L W; Norwich W D W W L

Top scorers: Josh Magennis (Bolton) 6; Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 22

Match odds: H 9-2 A 4-6 D 29-10

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire)

Ipswich (24) v Stoke (17)

Ipswich will check on captain Luke Chambers (foot) while Cole Skuse is one of several players to have been hit by a sickness bug, with Flynn Downes also set to be monitored. Gwion Edwards (groin) is close to a return but James Collins (hamstring) remains a doubt. Freddie Sears (knee), Jack Lankester (back), Emyr Huws (knee), Ben Folami (Achilles) and Grant Ward (cruciate) are all sidelined.

Stoke are set to monitor defender Tom Edwards, who went off during the goalless draw at Wigan with a head injury. Midfielder Charlie Adam is fit again following a calf problem but will not be rushed back into action.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Ipswich L L L L D; Stoke W L L L D

Top scorers: Freddie Sears (Ipswich) 6; Benik Afobe (Stoke) 8

Match odds: H 10-3 A 1-1 D 11-5

Referee: Scott Duncan (Tyne & Wear)

Preston North End (13) v Nottm Forest (9)

Preston have no new injury problems although manager Alex Neil has said he might freshen things up this weekend. Connor Ripley (ankle), Callum Robinson and Louis Moult (both hamstring) and Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop (both ACL) all remain out.

Forest could have midfielder Matty Cash and defender Molla Wague back available. The pair were not part of the matchday squad for Tuesday's 2-2 draw at West Brom.

Last season: Nottm Forest 0 Preston North End 3, Preston North End 1 Nottm Forest 1

Last five league matches: Preston North End W W D W W; Nottm Forest L W L W D

Top scorers: Jayden Stockley (Preston North End) 17; Lewis Grabban (Nottm Forest) 16

Match odds: H 21-20 A 29-10 D 12-5

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

Rotherham (22) v Sheff Wed (16)

Rotherham defender Clark Robertson is expected to be fit despite a persistent ankle problem, while Ryan Williams has shaken off a hamstring injury.

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Tom Lees could return after missing the last two games with a shin problem. Loan signing Rolando Aarons is pushing for a first start after making two appearances as a substitute, while long-term injury absentees Sam Winnall, Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee are all being carefully managed as they work their way back.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Rotherham L L D D D; Sheff Wed L W W D D

Top scorers: Will Vaulks & Jerry Yates (Rotherham) 6; Eduardo Lucas Joao (Sheff Wed) 9

Match odds: H 19-10 A 8-5 D 11-5

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

Sheff Utd (3) v Reading (21)

Sheffield United will again be without defender Chris Basham as he completes a two-match ban. George Baldock is sidelined after he sustained a calf injury against Middlesbrough, while Jack O'Connell (hamstring) remains a doubt. On-loan midfielder Marvin Johnson is available after he sat out the game with Boro due to being ineligible to face his parent club.

Reading's on-loan striker Nelson Oliveira should again start, providing he has shown no adverse reaction following his comeback from a broken nose. Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles), midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi and striker Sam Baldock (both thigh) all remain unavailable.

Last season: Reading 1 Sheff Utd 3, Sheff Utd 2 Reading 1

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd L D W D W; Reading L D D D W

Top scorers: Billy Sharp (Sheff Utd) 23; Yakou Meite (Reading) 7

Match odds: H 4-9 A 15-2 D 10-3

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Sunday, February 17

Blackburn (14) v Middlesbrough (6)

Bradley Dack and Danny Graham are poised to return to Blackburn's starting line-up having dropped to the bench for the loss at Reading. Defender Darragh Lenihan remains sidelined by a knee problem.

Middlesbrough will be without two of their regular starters in defence in Aden Flint and Daniel Ayala through injury and suspension, respectively.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Blackburn W W L L L; Middlesbrough W D W D L

Top scorers: Bradley Dack (Blackburn) 14; Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) 11

Match odds: H 21-10 A 31-20 D 21-10

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)