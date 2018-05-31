Everything you need to know about Leeds United's pre-season plans

Leeds United have announced their pre-season plans for the forthcoming campaign - but what are the key dates Whites fans should be looking for?

When will Leeds United players return to Thorp Arch?

Ezgjan Alioski in action against Borussia Mnchengladbach last pre-season.

Paul Heckingbottom's men will return to full training on June 25 following the summer break.

Who are Leeds United facing in pre-season?

The Whites have five games lined up so far and will take on Forest Green Rovers, York City, Oxford United, Guiseley and Spanish side Las Palmas.

Why are Leeds United remaining in the UK for their pre-season?

Leeds have indicated they preferred to remain in the UK as not to lose time flying and getting acclimatised to a different country thus making the most of their pre-season training.

Leeds United confirm pre-season plans with UK based tour

When will the games take place?

Forest Green Rovers (A) - Tuesday, July 17, 7pm.

York City (A) - Thursday, July 19, 7pm.

Oxford United (A) - Thursday, July 24, 7:45pm.

Guiseley (A) - Thursday, July 26, 7:45pm.

Las Palmas (H) - Sunday, July 29, 3pm.

Who are Leeds United's Spanish pre-season opposition Las Palmas?

Could there be any other games added?

Yes, United have also revealed that July 21 has been pencilled as a potential date for a pre-season fixture but are yet to confirm an opposition. The game will be played away from home if it does go ahead as planned due to the Elland Road pitch being relaid.

How does it compare to previous seasons?

In 2017 Leeds heading to Austria for pre-season where they took on Borussia Monchengladbach amongst other local opposition such as North Ferriby, while in 2016 Garry Monk took his side to Ireland. In 2015 Uwe Rosler's men headed to Norway as part of their build up to the campaign.