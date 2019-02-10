'Everything is looking well' - Jack Clarke to return home but will sit out Leeds United training after health scare

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is returning home today but will undergo more medical tests and sit out of training this week after collapsing at Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old was discharged from hospital yesterday evening and will go home later after spending the night under the supervision of United’s medical team.

Clarke was given oxygen and tended to by paramedics after being taken ill in the final 15 minutes of Leeds’ 1-1 draw at The Riverside.

He had been substituted at half-time for tactical reasons but complained of feeling unwell shortly before collapsing in the away dug-out.

Ambulance staff transferred him to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for assessments but Clarke was allowed to leave and return to Leeds shortly after 10pm.

United managing director Angus Kinnear said the youngster’s condition was “looking well” but Clarke will be left out of training and Wednesday night’s game against Swansea City as Leeds look into the reasons behind his illness.

Kinnear said: “Jack has had messages from football fans from every club, as you can imagine, and we all really appreciate it.

“Jack spent the night under the supervision of the medical staff from the club and he will return home today.

“He will undergo some more tests this week and everything is looking well but he won’t train for the rest of the week.

“In the meantime we would like to thank everyone who has sent well wishes and once again thank Middlesbrough for all they did for Jack.”

Officials from both clubs were involved in treating Clarke on the touchline and a seven-minute stoppage led to 12 minutes of injury-time.

Leeds scored in the 11th of them to earn a 1-1 draw but Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis said: “I'm more concerned about Jack Clarke and I hope he’s okay.

“The time that was allowed was the time the referee decided and it's the same for both teams so it was set for Leeds as much as it was set for us.

“The most important thing is making sure the boy's okay and recovers because he’s a very, very talented young player. All our thoughts go to the lad Clarke.”