Every word Swansea City and Daniel James have said over his future amid Leeds United interest

Leeds United have made Swansea City winger Daniel James one of their top January targets this month - but what have Graham Potter and the 21-year-old said about his future?

Graham Potter on James' ability...

Swansea City winger in action against Stoke City earlier this season.

"He's a young player that can play in all of the attacking positions.

"He played centrally today, I know he's a winger. He's a threat running at centre-backs.

"He's come through the academy and I think he's enjoying his football here.

"He's part of what we're trying to do and part of the long term picture so I'm enjoying working with him."

Graham Potter on his price tag...

"Yes I would, but I'm not going to name the price here!"

Daniel James on his future at Swansea...

“I haven’t heard anything yet (about a new Swansea City contract), but obviously I’ve just got to see if there is an offer on the table. I haven’t had one yet, but I’m loving my football here.

“I’m enjoying my football at the moment, but to me it’s all just rumours. I see it on the internet all the time and everyone is asking me.

“From my point of view there’s nothing concrete in it at all.

“Whenever anyone asks me, I just laugh. I haven’t heard anything, but I’m just concentrating on here.”