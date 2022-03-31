Every word from Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Southampton press conference
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch spoke to the media today ahead of Saturday's return to Premier League action against Southampton and here is everything that was said.
Leeds are seeking a third win on the spin having followed up a last-gasp 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a thrilling 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players go off injured.
The Whites are now approaching Saturday's clash against the 11th-placed Saints sat fifth-bottom in the table and seven points clear of the drop zone but having played more games than the four sides below them.
Leeds are four points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton who have three games in hand and the Whites are seven clear of third-bottom Watford who have played one game less and host United in the club's second game in April.
Marsch's side are eight points clear of second-bottom Burnley but the Clarets have played three games less.
Norwich City prop up the table and the Canaries are 12 points behind Leeds with just one game in hand.
Saturday's visitors Southampton have lost their last three league games and last four in league and cup.
Jesse will be speaking to the media at 1pm and here is every word said by the Whites head coach.
Leeds United v Southampton: Jesse Marsch press conference every word
Last updated: Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 16:06
- Leeds face Saints on Saturday at 3pm at Elland Road
- Jesse Marsch spoke to the media at 1pm today
How much do you have to alter the way you play without Bamford?
“We wish we had Patrick at 100 per cent, for sure, because I like the way he plays and I like his personality on the pitch, it brings something to us.
“In general, I thought even coming here at this moment or four weeks ago in general was an opportunity, not just from a results perspective, but as we’re building into the transfer window, for me to know more about the roster and the players so that I can have more input to help make decisions on what we need to do for the future.
“That’s where we’re at right now in evaluating the entire attacking situation without Patrick - it’s a chance, it’s an opportunity for me to get to know Joffy more and Sam Greenwood and some of our young players and then to invest in them and their development.
“How much we need to alter? I don’t think we need to alter too much because I still think we have a really good group of options that have flexibility so even some days when I some days when I look at the board and think about training and where do I put Sam Greenwood well, sometimes I put them in the 9, sometimes a central 10, sometimes a wide 10, how do I think about Raphinha in different moments and I like that, I like when we can have flexibility with players so that we can tactically alter match plans so we’re not totally to that level of sophistication yet, we have a lot to go in order to to get us where I want us to be but certainly the group has flexibility and quality.”
Bamford said the injury feels like walking on plug sockets
“At the end of the Norwich game, at the end of the first half of the Norwich game he kind of looked like that, he just looked like he wasn’t able to plant his foot like normal and be powerful and that was why we made the decision to take him off then. And then obviously right when the injury happened and before the injury even happened in the match against Wolves I was already trying to get him off the pitch because I could see he wasn’t right. Again, trying to get the balance right with that injury is not easy and it’s not a normal tissue, it’s a very dense tissue that is not easy to manage and sometimes it’s about fighting the pain but other times it’s about recognising the pain.”
How is Bamford mentally?
“I have been here for four weeks and I am getting to know the personalities of everyone here.
“Patrick is an energetic, positive person and so I think that was maybe part of the disappointment as he was so committed to getting himself playing again and helping the team that when he felt that it wasn’t right, it was really difficult for him to handle.
“But almost the next day he was already positive again and thinking about what we can do to still find a way to get him back healthy and still thinking about how he can contribute into this season.
“Obviously he wants to give himself a chance to compete for a position in a World Cup team so I think in every way we want to make sure that we get him back to being at 100 per cent and we believe we can now.”
On experiences with Hasenhuttl
“I guess I could go into some of that.
“He’s really a gentleman so when I was first there, he took me on a little tour of the facility and kind of talked about some of the things they were doing in the gym and then he allowed me in every meeting that they ever had as a staff and as a team and then obviously there were a lot of tactical discussions.
“Often I was a fly on the wall and would have some discussions later with him about things.
“Zsolt Low was also a part of that staff so that was his assistant who is now Tuchel’s assistant at Chelsea and the relationship that Ralph and Zsolt had was was really, really good, and that was fun to watch.
“One day, he had the whole staff over at his house for a dinner and he invited me at that time and he played piano for us so he’s a really good piano player.
“Like I said to you guys, he’s a gentleman, like through and through.
“He is a gentleman.”
On Bamford and the World Cup
“I think in general we want to, with all the guys, we want to create a recovery path that is aggressive but but also smart and intelligent and give them the best chance to get to 100 per cent as quickly as possible so that will be the case with Patrick.
“For us, in the moment, he’s our player, we’re focused more on getting him ready for our season in our matches than we are for the national team.
“But I believe that the national team is really important for him and his development and ultimately that will have a big effect in a return for us as well.
“I’m a believer in the national teams, like when I was in Germany none of the coaches ever wanted to send their their players to the national team and I didn’t understand that because I played for the national team, I coached for the national team, and I know how valuable those experiences are and that they help men grow to be bigger in every way.
“there are obviously pitfalls with injuries and everything else when players are away but I want our players to have those experiences, have success and get better.”
On options upfront
“Victor and I, we were having a scouting meeting next week because most of his scouts were out watching games during the international break.
“We’ve had some discussions already.
“I don’t know exactly how it worked when Marcelo was here but I understand that my role is to be the manager and then we have a sport director and a group of scouts that look at how to build within our team so I like to give profiles of the types of players that I like and then I like the sport director and the scout to work diligently to do their jobs and then present players and then we work through it together and we make decisions together because I find that it’s really important that when new players come, that everyone is fully aligned so that it’s not like, ‘well, this player belongs to this sport director or this scout or this manager or this.
“Even, I can tell you, the whole talk with with Brenden Aaronson, this all happened before I even came here.
“Now I know Brenden, I coached him and he’s an American and I think he’s a great player.
“But even when he came to Salzburg, Salzburg found him or knew about him before and came to me before he even came and then we worked together to think this was the right player for us so that’s how I like to work and that’s what I think is really important with scouting.
“In terms of the position, I think we have some talented players there and I think we have some flexibility with all the players that we have upfront.
“But, yeah, we might we might need to look to find another attacker or two and one specifically that is a number 9, that is a possibility.
“But we will discuss that more next week and maybe I can answer that question better next week as well.”
On Raphinha
“Speaking about this test match/little game we had, Raphinha was incredible in the 45 minutes.
“He, for me, is a massive talent, a massive talent and my challenge is, despite all of the things that are being said on the outside, is to have the type of relationship with him where he and I can focus on his development and him doing everything he can to help the team and to continue to get better while he’s here.
“I haven’t said a word with him about Deco, Barcelona, any of these things right? “And everybody knows it’s out there and, for me, as it should be because he’s a fantastic, fantastic player.
“I just want him to become the player that I know that he can.
“I think everyone sees here how talented he is, how committed he is, how hard he can run, how confident of a young man he is.
“Everyone here wants to enjoy the football that we can play with him and of course we want to convince him to stay as long as we can! Because he’s so good, really.
“He’s a fantastic player and a really good person.”
On Joffy’s development
“It was a shame because we wanted him...we were considering him to start against Wolves and then the whole week he didn’t train because, well, first he was going to play against Man U in the 23s match and then we wanted to make intention for Wolves from the start or more minutes and then he just had this back spasm that prevented him a little bit from training.
“We got him training a little bit last week and then this week so that part’s been good and he has to play, you know.
“Young players have to play in order to improve and he has the quality to do so, so I’m not so concerned about it.
“I believe in him entirely and I know he’s going to get better and better and when we had a little bit of a test match on Friday, he played really well.
“We played basically the first team against the 23s for 45 minutes which Kalvin and Liam both played 45 minutes in that stretch and I think at the end of the 45 minutes it was 10-2 and Joffy played great in that moment.
“He had I think a goal or two and, you know, I mean it was a strong performance from the front four guys - they were incredibly powerful and direct and aggressive.”
On James upfront
“I think that Dan, first of all, he will be a threat for any team when he plays along the back line in any of the front four positions because he’s so fast and his timing to get in behind is often very, very good.
“Trying to position him and have him understand how to fit in the game so that in the box, he can still be in really dangerous spots, that we can find him in dangerous spots, and that he can score more goals and have more assists.
“He’s also very aggressive when he gets into pressing moments and when he starts to attack the opponent so, you know, I’m just trying to get Dan more and more integrated into the system of play more and more and into the philosophy of what we’re trying to achieve and then I think still Dan has the flexibility to play any of the front four spots whether we play 4-2-3-1, whether we play 4-2-2-2 and and be creative, be effective, be aggressive and be dangerous.
“I like Dan, I sat with him today for like 45 minutes and talked about some of the tactics and the videos and he wants to learn, he wants to get better, he wants to commit all the way to playing this way and I think he knows that it can reward him as well.
“When you talk about the the striker position, certainly Sam Greenwood I thought played really well in Wolves off the bench and we kind of used him for a little bit as the striker position and then one of the wide 10s.
“And then we have Joffy. Joffy was a little bit injured in the Wolves game and wasn’t at 100 pet cent and certainly with me and with us in this process, we have to get him going more and more and more so, certainly, he will play a much bigger role now going forward.”