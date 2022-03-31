Every word from Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Southampton press conference

“Victor and I, we were having a scouting meeting next week because most of his scouts were out watching games during the international break.

“We’ve had some discussions already.

“I don’t know exactly how it worked when Marcelo was here but I understand that my role is to be the manager and then we have a sport director and a group of scouts that look at how to build within our team so I like to give profiles of the types of players that I like and then I like the sport director and the scout to work diligently to do their jobs and then present players and then we work through it together and we make decisions together because I find that it’s really important that when new players come, that everyone is fully aligned so that it’s not like, ‘well, this player belongs to this sport director or this scout or this manager or this.

“Even, I can tell you, the whole talk with with Brenden Aaronson, this all happened before I even came here.

“Now I know Brenden, I coached him and he’s an American and I think he’s a great player.

“But even when he came to Salzburg, Salzburg found him or knew about him before and came to me before he even came and then we worked together to think this was the right player for us so that’s how I like to work and that’s what I think is really important with scouting.

“In terms of the position, I think we have some talented players there and I think we have some flexibility with all the players that we have upfront.

“But, yeah, we might we might need to look to find another attacker or two and one specifically that is a number 9, that is a possibility.