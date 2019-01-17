Every word Frank Lampard had to say on Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa's extraordinary 'spygate' briefing

Have your say

Derby County head coach Frank Lampard was asked about Marcelo Bielsa's extraordinary media briefing following his sides FA Cup victory over Southampton on Wednesday - here's what he had to say.

Lampard poked fun as he entered the press conference...

"Ready for my presentation - we do analysis too by the way!"

On Bielsa's briefing...

“I haven’t seen it, I’ve heard about it, obviously.

"It’s a funny one for me because I don’t really want to speak too much. I spoke a lot at the weekend.

“He gave an impression of himself. I haven’t seen Pep Guardiola give that, I haven’t seen Jurgen Klopp give that, (Mauricio) Pochettino give that.

"They do it behind closed doors, definitely, but they don’t do it to the public.

“It’s probably a nice eye-opener for the fan to see it, because most of these things are done behind closed doors.

"They’re done everywhere. There’s no amazement from anyone who works in football, they won’t be amazed in the slightest. It’s par for the course.

On Spygate...

"It is what it is now. We all know what’s been happening across the board.

“It’s certainly a League issue now. It’s our League, it’s every team, so it’s up to them to decide what goes from now."