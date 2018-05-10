We take a look at every transfer Victor Orta has overseen at Leeds United so far.

The Whites sporting director recently turned down the opportunity to leave the club for Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna with Leeds fans growing unsettled at his recruitment with some believing too many sub-standard players have been brought into Elland Road under his watch.

Andrea Radrizzani (left) and Victor Orta (right).

Orta is now tasked with rebuilding a Leeds squad that finished the campaign in 13th just a season on from missing out on a place in the top six by five points. The YEP understands that Radrizzani is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake in the club that will see extra funds made available in the coming transfer window - will that indicate a change in policy at the club?

We run down all of the transfer dealings Orta has overseen at Leeds thus far... how have you rated his dealings? Let us know in the comments section below.

Summer 2017

Ins -

Samuel Saiz (SC Huesca - £3m), Ezgjan Alioski (Lugano - £2m), Mateusz Klich (FC Twente - £1.5m), Hadi Sacko (Sporting B - £1.5m), Jay-Roy Grot (NEC Nijmegen - undisclosed), Pawel Cibicki (Malmo FF - £1.5m), Caleb Ekuban (Chievo Verona - 500k), Felix Wiedwald (Werder Bremen - 500k), Ouasim Bouy (Juventus - free), Vurnon Anita (Newcastle - free), Andy Lonergan (Wolves - free), Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburg - loan), Matthew Pennington (Everton - loan), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Manchester United - loan).

Outs -

Chris Wood (Burnley - £14m), Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest - £1m), Robert Green (Huddersfield Town - free), Charlie Taylor (Burnley - free, compensation agreed at £6m), Giuseppe Bellusci (Palermo - free), Souleymane Doukara (Osmanlispor - free), Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock - free), Marco Silvestri (Hellas Verona - undisclosed), Toumani Diagouraga (released), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (York City - short loan), Luke Murphy (Burton Albion - loan), Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town - loan), Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers - loan), Tyler Denton (Port Vale - loan), Ouasim Bouy (Cultural Leonesa - loan).

January 2018

Ins -

Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough - £4m), Tyler Roberts (West Brom - £3m), Laurens De Bock (Club Brugge - £1.5m), Yosuke Ideguchi (Gamba Osaka - 500k).

Outs -

Mateusz Klich (FC Utrecht - loan), Yosuke Ideguchi (Cultural Leonesa - loan), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (loan terminated).

Leeds United under-23's

Summer 2017 -

Kun Temenuzhkov (Barcelona B), Adrian Balboa (UD Unificacion Bellvitge), Ousana Siddiki (Real Madrid), Bryce Hosannah (Crystal Palace), Oriol Rey (Barcelona B), Hugo Diaz (Silva SD), Madger Gomes (Liverpool).

January 2018 -

Ryan Edmondson (York City), Sam Dalby (Leyton Orient), Oliver Sarkic (Benifica), Jordan Stevens (Forest Green), Pascal Struijk (Ajax), Aapo Halme (HJK Helsinki).