Every player to be linked with Leeds United in the January transfer window Leeds United were linked a staggering 27 players in January - but only two of those turned out to be genuine. Click and scroll through the pages to discover which players were tipped to move to Elland Road last month. 1. Karl Darlow - Newcastle United Leeds wanted a loan deal, the Magpies wanted rid of the goalkeeper permanently for 4m. The Whites were reluctant to stump up the cash and decided to pursue other targets. 2. Stuart McKinstry - Motherwell This one was far from a transfer saga. The 16-year-old striker was linked on the very first day of the transfer window - and thats the last we heard of it. 3. Steven Zuber - Hoffenheim The Zuber link put his name top of Google trending. However, while Leeds interest was genuine, his reported 10.8m price tag proved too hefty. 4. Marcus Maddison - Peterborough United It isnt the first time Maddison has been linked with the Whites. It is well-documented that he has a 2.5m release clause in his contract, yet no club has been willing to activate it.