Every Leeds United January signing listed since the Whites Championship return
Leeds United failed in a deadline day bid for Danie James as Swansea City pulled the plug on a loan deal late on - but what transfers have the Whites completed in the winter window over recent seasons?
Check out the full list below since United's return to the Championship...
1. Andy OBrien (2011)
Had done well on a temporary switch from Bolton and became a permanent recruit in January 2011. His form was up and down and he later had a huge fall-out with Simon Grayson.
Symptomatic of the rut Leeds were in. United loaned him from Spurs at the start of the January window but by February, Townsend had asked to leave and join Birmingham Citys bid for the play-offs instead.
Leeds went stateside, signing the midfielder from MLS club Columbus Crew. He was released the following year and briefly retired from the game after announcing that he was gay. Resumed his career at LA Galaxy.