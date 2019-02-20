Every Leeds United Championship game ranked in order of performance Leeds United have played 32 Championship games this season as they sit third in the league table - but what have been the highs and lows this season? Our Phil Hay has ranked every fixture in order of performance so far - do you agree with his ranking? Let us know. 1. Derby County 1 Leeds United 4 August 11, 2018 - A nice welcome to management for Frank Lampard. Derbys manager, in his first game at home, tried to fight fire with fire and lost. Leeds were home and hosed by the hour mark. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Norwich City 0 Leeds United 3 August 25, 2018 - Norwich looked flaky on the day but the season since then has shown how impressive a victory it was. Pablo Hernandezs wand of a right foot was on top form. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Leeds United 2 Derby County 0 January 11, 2019 - Derby again, and soundly beaten again. Spygate overshadowed this game but Leeds kept their heads clear and made simple, ruthless work of a pressure fixture. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Leeds United 3 Stoke City 1 August 5, 2018 - The buckets debut and the display which set the tone for the season, demonstrating the success with which Marcelo Bielsa had implemented his philosophy. Stoke were baffled by it. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8