Leeds United long predicted a quiet January transfer window and so it came to pass. In the end, Daniel Farke’s squad barely changed at all with only a couple of outgoings for those on the fringes, namely Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew.

The same cannot be said for many of their promotion rivals, with Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland all strengthening significantly. Those further down the table also welcomed new names through the door and the YEP has rounded up every incoming transfer from the division’s top half.