Every confirmed transfer from Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals including Sheffield United & Sunderland

Kyle Newbould
Central Football Reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 12:18 BST

Leeds United’s January transfer window has been quiet but the same cannot be said for their Championship rivals.

Leeds United long predicted a quiet January transfer window and so it came to pass. In the end, Daniel Farke’s squad barely changed at all with only a couple of outgoings for those on the fringes, namely Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew.

A late move for Cameron Archer failed to materialise, while reports of interest in the likes of Emi Buendia, Adam Armstrong and Matt Targett never progressed. And so Leeds are one of only three Championship teams to end the mid-season window without strengthening.

The same cannot be said for many of their promotion rivals, with Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland all strengthening significantly. Those further down the table also welcomed new names through the door and the YEP has rounded up every incoming transfer from the division’s top half.

Ins: Caleb Wiley (Chelsea, loan), Egil Selvik (Udinese, permanent), Travis Akomeah (Chelsea, permanent).

1. Watford

Ins: Caleb Wiley (Chelsea, loan), Egil Selvik (Udinese, permanent), Travis Akomeah (Chelsea, permanent).

Ins: Matt Grimes (Swansea, permanent)

2. Coventry City

Ins: Matt Grimes (Swansea, permanent)

Ins: Stuart Armstrong (Vancouver Whitecaps, permanent), Ibrahim Cissoko (Toulouse, loan).

3. Sheffield Wednesday

Ins: Stuart Armstrong (Vancouver Whitecaps, permanent), Ibrahim Cissoko (Toulouse, loan).

Ins: None

4. Bristol City

Ins: None

Ins: Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United, permanent), Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa, loan), Ruairi McConville (Brighton, permanent), Alan Domeracki (Dundee United, permanent), Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague, permanent), Dylan Jones (Plymouth Parkway, free), Jacob Wright (Man City, loan).

5. Norwich City

Ins: Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United, permanent), Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa, loan), Ruairi McConville (Brighton, permanent), Alan Domeracki (Dundee United, permanent), Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague, permanent), Dylan Jones (Plymouth Parkway, free), Jacob Wright (Man City, loan).

Ins: Morgan Whittaker (Middlesbrough, permanent), Mark Travers (Bournemouth, loan), Samuel Iling-Junior (Aston Villa, loan), Josh Dede (Celtic, permanent), George Edmundson (Ipswich, permanent), Brayden Johnson (Eastbourne, permanent), Ryan Giles (Hull City, loan), Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla, loan).

6. Middlesbrough

Ins: Morgan Whittaker (Middlesbrough, permanent), Mark Travers (Bournemouth, loan), Samuel Iling-Junior (Aston Villa, loan), Josh Dede (Celtic, permanent), George Edmundson (Ipswich, permanent), Brayden Johnson (Eastbourne, permanent), Ryan Giles (Hull City, loan), Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla, loan).

