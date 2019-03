We have put together a comprehensive list of every player whose deals expires at the end of the season. Scroll through to find any individuals who could be a wise addition to your team. Source: Footy Fragmento.

1. Aston Villa - 16 players Alan Hutton, Glenn Whelan, Mile Jedinak, Micah Richards, Mark Bunn, Jed Steer, Tommy Elphick, Ritchie De Laet, Jordan Lyden, Andre Green, Jack Clarke, Callum OHare, Harvey Knibbs, Easah Suliman, Mitchell Clarke, Kelsey Mooney

2. Birmingham City - 9 players Tomasz Kuszczak, Michael Morrison, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Greg Stewart, Adam Siviter, Geraldo Bajrami, Dominic Bernard, Steve Seddon, Ryan Burke

3. Blackburn Rovers - 17 players Craig Conway, Jayson Leutwiler, Paul Downing, Ben Gladwin, Ryan Nyambe, Lewis Thompson, Jack Doyle, Joe Rankin-Costello,

4. Blackburn Rovers (continued) Jack Rodwell, Stefan Mols, Lewis Hardcastle, Ben Paton, Matthew Platt, Ben Winterbottom, Sam Barnes, Louis Khoury, George Wilson

