Everton vs Leeds United: Michael Skubala on Whites' injuries, manager latest and boardroom discussions

Leeds United’s caretaker manager Michael Skubala hosts media duties this afternoon at Thorp Arch as the Whites prepare to face Sean Dyche’s Everton this weekend

By Joe Donnohue
14 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 11:24am

Leeds travel to Goodison Park on Saturday knowing that defeat will leave them in the Premier League’s bottom three. Everton will be looking to leapfrog United into 17th place as Dyche’s side hope to recover from a derby day defeat against Liverpool on Monday.

Caretaker boss Michael Skubala will remain in charge at Elland Road for ‘upcoming fixtures’, per a statement released by the club earlier this week as the club’s hierarchy continue in their search for a permanent Jesse Marsch replacement.

Leeds are winless in nine Premier League outings and in desperate need of three points to drag themselves further clear of the drop-zone. Currently, the Whites are one point above the bottom three with Everton hot on their tails.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Michael Skubala, Interim Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 12, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Updates from Skubala’s press conference here from 1pm.

Michael Skubala’s Leeds United press conference LIVE

Welcome to Thorp Arch

We’re at the training ground today where Michael Skubala is set to host his pre-match press conference from 1pm.

Updates here.

