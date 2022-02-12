Everton v Leeds United - live updates from Goodison Park

Leeds United take on Everton in their latest Premier League fixture at Goodison Park today and we will bring you all the action as it unfolds here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 2:41 pm

The two teams are side by side in the Premier League table, Leeds 15th and four points ahead of 16th-placed Everton who have played a game less.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Today's fixture marks a first home league game in charge for new Toffees boss Frank Lampard whose side were beaten 3-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were involved in a 3-3 thriller at Aston Villa the following night.

BOTTOM-HALF BATTLE: Between Everton and Leeds United in Merseyside. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Everton v Leeds United LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:19

  • 3pm kick-off at Goodison Park
  • Leeds 15th, four points and a place above the Toffees
  • Bamford, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips all still out
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:19

OFF THE BAR LEEDS

19: Rodrigo lets fly with a dipping volley from 25 yards out, sails over Pickford but back off the bar

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:18

Chance Leeds

18: Rodrigo plays in James but a good tackle from Holgate ushers the ball behind for a goal kick

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:15

Leeds really struggling

15: Not into any sort of rhythm at all yet

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:13

The goal

10: Van de Beek got in behind Leeds down the right where there has been problems ever since the start. Cross was almost converted by DCL but ball fell to Coleman who nodded home from close range

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:10

GOAL EVERTON

10: And it was coming. Coleman scrambles the ball home from a cross

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:08

Leeds sub

9: Hjelde on for Dallas at left back

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:08

Dallas now down getting treatment

8: Hjelde is coming on

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:07

Dallas looks injured

7: Hobbling and Hjelde warming up

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:05

Another attempt

5: Gordon from the edge of the box, low shot saved

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:04

Iwobi causing bother

5: Getting at Leeds down the right, DCL sees a shot blocked on the edge of the box

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
EvertonPremier LeagueFrank LampardNewcastle United