Everton v Leeds United - live updates from Goodison Park
Leeds United take on Everton in their latest Premier League fixture at Goodison Park today and we will bring you all the action as it unfolds here.
The two teams are side by side in the Premier League table, Leeds 15th and four points ahead of 16th-placed Everton who have played a game less.
Today's fixture marks a first home league game in charge for new Toffees boss Frank Lampard whose side were beaten 3-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were involved in a 3-3 thriller at Aston Villa the following night.
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:19
- 3pm kick-off at Goodison Park
- Leeds 15th, four points and a place above the Toffees
- Bamford, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips all still out
OFF THE BAR LEEDS
19: Rodrigo lets fly with a dipping volley from 25 yards out, sails over Pickford but back off the bar
Chance Leeds
18: Rodrigo plays in James but a good tackle from Holgate ushers the ball behind for a goal kick
Leeds really struggling
15: Not into any sort of rhythm at all yet
10: Van de Beek got in behind Leeds down the right where there has been problems ever since the start. Cross was almost converted by DCL but ball fell to Coleman who nodded home from close range
GOAL EVERTON
10: And it was coming. Coleman scrambles the ball home from a cross
Leeds sub
9: Hjelde on for Dallas at left back
Dallas now down getting treatment
8: Hjelde is coming on
Dallas looks injured
7: Hobbling and Hjelde warming up
Another attempt
5: Gordon from the edge of the box, low shot saved
Iwobi causing bother
5: Getting at Leeds down the right, DCL sees a shot blocked on the edge of the box