Everton v Leeds United live: Early team news, predicted Whites line up, best and worst case scenario

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala will take in his third game in caretaker charge of the managerless Whites who sit 17th in the Premier League table and only outside of the division’s drop zone by a point.

This afternoon’s hosts Everton are the side directly below them meaning Leeds would fall into the division’s relegation zone with a defeat but a victory could take the Whites four points clear of the bottom three. Second-bottom Bournemouth are level on points with Everton and the Cherries visit 15th-placed Wolves today, also in a 3pm kick-off.

We will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, confirmed line ups and then match updates and reaction from Goodison Park but firstly here is the team news for both side’s and predicted Whites XI.

BASEMENT BATTLE: Between Everton and Leeds United at Goodison Park.

Leeds United team news

Leeds had nine players out for last weekend’s hosting of Manchester United for which Liam Cooper, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk joined Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins on the sidelines. But Skubala will be boosted by the return of at least two of those absentees at Goodison Park.

Speaking at Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Skubala revealed that Struijk was back after concussion and that young forward Perkins was also back on the grass after a recent ankle injury. Skubala added that the longer-term absentees remained out but that both Cooper and Roca were “touch and go” following recent knocks. Sinisterra, he said, was also close but a little bit further behind Cooper and Roca.

Predicted Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk; Adams, McKennie, Harrison; Summerville, Gnonto, Bamford.

Everton team news

Everton will be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in addition to James Garner (back), Nathan Patterson (knee) and longer-term absentee Andros Townsend (ACL).

Striker Calvert-Lewin started new boss Sean Dyche’s first Toffees game in charge at home to Arsenal but the striker was taken off in the 62nd minute due to a hamstring issue. Dyche then described the forward as “touch and go” for Monday night’s Merseyside derby at Liverpool but Calvert-Lewin failed to make the matchday squad against the Reds. Speaking at Thursday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash against Leeds, Dyche revealed that Calvert-Lewin would not be available to face the Whites.

Asked about Calvert-Lewin, if he had a timescale on when he would be available and if he had got to the root of the problem, Dyche said: “No, the root of the problem is pretty easy for the medical side of things and now it’s just time, making sure his body is well. We have got other good players here and I think it’s more important to focus on them at this stage because facts are facts, Dom is not available so until he is my focus will be on the players that we have got available and the team unit which is always more important.”

Pressed on how he weighed up his other forward options of Neal Maupay, Ellis Sims and Demarai Gray, Dyche admitted: “They are the three most obvious. I think the mentality has to be that you score as a team and you hope not concede as a team obviously. But the framework of the team is important so it’s not just about the individual player. It’s about putting players in an area to score goals whoever that may be, the whole team has a responsibility to score as we did against Arsenal with a good set piece so I think it’s the mentality of a group. Obviously you do want players fit but it’s the mentality of the whole group that is important.”

Garner, Patterson and Townsend also remain out. Dyche was set to watch both Garner and Patterson play for Everton’s under-21s last night.

“They are not there yet,” he said. “But they have been on the grass with us. Next is to put it into game practice."