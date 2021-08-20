Everton boss Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park. Pic: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Benitez was without four first team players for last week's opening day Premier League victory over Southampton at Goodison Park.

Playmaker James Rodriguez - who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer - Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin were all absent from the matchday squad alongside Kean.

The 21-year-old forward, though, has completed Covid-19 protocols and is now available for selection once again this weekend at Elland Road.

Gbamin has been left self-isolating as a precaution and remains unavailable alongside Everton's two injured midfielders.

"Still we have some issues," Benitez told his pre-match press conference.

"It's not just two to three days. Moise Kean for example was coming back so we have some new faces but still some problems. Moise [Kean] is the one that's coming back at the moment.

"It will not be easy as some players are still in isolation."

Asked about battling Covid now that restrictions had been lifted in England, he added: "It is trying to do things the right way. We encourage them [the players] to have the vaccine. We have social distancing, masks... all of the things."

Benitez also confirmed the capture of former Whites goalkeeper Lonergan on a deal until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 37-year-old has joined Everton after an injury to youth stopper Harry Tyrer with Joao Virginia poised to leave Merseyside on loan shortly.

Lonergan will link up with his new team-mates immediately and provide back up to first choice Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic.