Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu says the Whites squad conducted themselves in a professional manner upon hearing news of Sheffield United's slip up at Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds moved five points clear of the play-off places on Saturday afternoon with victory over Preston North End, returning to the top of the table after briefly being toppled by Burnley, who played on Friday night.

Until the final 10 minutes, Leeds' gap to third place was a mere two points as Sheffield United were one goal up against Plymouth at Home Park. However, late strikes from Ryan Hardie and Muhamed Tijani gave the Pilgrims a crucial victory in their battle against relegation with ramifications at both ends of the Championship table.

News filtered through at Elland Road of Plymouth's equaliser and what proved to be their winning goal whilst Leeds' game against Preston was ongoing.

Speaking to CBS Sports' panel at full-time, Leeds skipper Ampadu was asked whether the response inside the home dressing room at Elland Road to going points five clear was a celebratory one.

"Honestly, I wish I could say there was [a celebration] but there wasn't. We were in this point a few weeks ago and we let it slip a little bit so until anything's done, I think no team will let up. That's just our mentality, I'll be honest, I wish we could say we enjoy and think that way but we just don't."

Leeds moved seven clear of third place two months ago after defeating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, at which point the team were heavily backed to secure automatic promotion. The Whites would win only one of their next six league games, though, causing their lead to be chipped away.

"It's not done yet," Ampadu added. "We still know there's a fight to go. As well as [the win vs Preston is] good, we'll enjoy it for now and move on to the next one."

Leeds visit Oxford United on Good Friday and will know the outcome of Sheffield United's fixture against Cardiff City earlier in the day. If the Blades fail to take maximum points, victory for Leeds would leave the team requiring one win from their remaining three matches to guarantee automatic promotion.