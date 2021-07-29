Leeds-born Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland has previously spoken about his passion for the club that represents the city of his birth.

Haaland's dad Alf-Inge spent three years with the Whites between 1997 and 2000 - the year in which Erling was born.

Twenty one years later, the Norwegian international striker is one of the hottest properties in football and one who has been pictured by a TikTok user signing autographs from his car whist wearing Leeds United shorts.

Speaking to Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten when he was 16, Erling said: "I want to be the best I can be.

"The dream is to win the Premier League with Leeds. In addition, the goal is to become a better player than Dad was.

"I hope to be able to get more international matches than he did."

LEEDS-BORN: Borussia Dortmund's striking sensation Erling Haaland. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

