English club chief reveals four Leeds United bids for star man, Expert makes mega £160m Whites claim

The Whites finished ninth last season, but are still yet to pick up their first win of this campaign, and Orta has acknowledged the challenge they are facing to secure a mid-table again this time around.

“It is the theory about the second year,” he told the YEP.

“Everyone says the second year is harder than the first year, I agree with that.

“It is the most difficult competition in the world. It is really equal. There are teams that invest a lot of money, a big gap between the investment of the top six and the rest of the others.

“One thing for me that is really clear, between seventh and 20th all can beat all. That is really clear, it is equal.”

The task for Leeds, in the eyes of their director of football, is again a simple one – staying up.

“Obviously you need to try to get points and add points,” he said.

“Be positive in a mid-table position and then decide what can be our future.

“We must try to keep the Premier League, try to get the points then the goal is not defined. But everyone knows that the second year is harder than the first year.”

Leeds return to action this Sunday with a game against ‘big six’ club Liverpool, looking for their first win of the new season, before a run of several fixtures against teams they should consider their competition for mid-table places.

We’ve gathered the best of today's Premier League speculation below…

1. Moyes planning to phase in Areola David Moyes is planning to phase Alphonse Areola into his starting XI and make him the new West Ham number one over the coming weeks. (Football Insider) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Jones discusses Anderson pursuit Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that although he inquired about signing Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson in the past, there were 'no legs' in reports that the Hatters made a deadline day move for the teenager recently. (Luton Today) (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Hill in demand Rangers and Burnley have failed with moves to sign Fleetwood Town defender James Hill, who has been on Preston North End’s wish list. (Daily Record) (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Edouard held Toon talks Newcastle United were one of several Premier League clubs who held talks with Odsonne Edouard over the summer before he signed for Crystal Palace. (90min) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales