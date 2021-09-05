FULL DEBUT - Patrick Bamford gets his England debut at Wembley today having impressed Gareth Southgate with what he has done for Leeds United. Pic: Getty

The forward, who turns 28 today, leads the line for Gareth Southgate in the 5pm clash with Andorra at Wembley.

Southgate represented his country at Under 21 level, working with Southgate, but has had to wait a long time for a senior call up.

Bamford comes into a much-changed side for the World Cup Qualifying game, Southgate resting the entire team who beat Hungary 4-0 away from home in midweek.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips drops to the bench, missing out on an England start for the first time in 10 games.

Speaking yesterday Southgate welcomed the chance to give Bamford a day to remember.

"It is a special moment for him and his family," he said.

"You always think about the people who helped you on that journey when you get those opportunities but we want him to do what he does for his club.

“He has settled in really well with the group. He hasn’t had a huge amount of time to train with us yet but he has a really clear picture of how we like to play and it was good he was able to watch how the team play the other night at close quarters and get a feel for the expectations. We just want him to go and enjoy his football.

“The phrase you used [when asking the question] was opportunity and that is exactly what it is. He shouldn’t put any more pressure on himself than that. We know what he is capable of and we are looking forward to seeing him play.”