Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is greeted by England manager Gareth Southgate. Pic: Getty

The Three Lions toppled Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday night with a clinical showing at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to reach the final four of the summer tournament.

Gareth Southgate had worries over Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips along with Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Phil Foden.

If any of the four players had picked up a booking they would have been unable to face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Phillips completed 65 minutes in the victory while Rice saw action for an hour and Maguire completed the full match.

Foden was an unused substitute in Italy and all four will be available for the latter stages of the tournament.

UEFA Euro 2020 regulations stated that any player who received two cautions in two different matches will be suspended for the next match before the conclusion of the quarter-finals.