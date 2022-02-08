Marcelo Bielsa's outfit travel to take on Steven Gerrard' s side on Wednesday evening in the Premier League.

The Whites will take to on-pitch action for the first time in 18 days at Villa Park following a brief hiatus from games over the winter top flight break.

Leeds are looking to ease any relegation fears in the Midlands, sitting 15th in the standings ahead of kick-off. Villa, meanwhile, are four places above the visitors in 11th place.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa midfielder Emi Buendia. Pic: Getty

“They are a tough team, everyone knows that," the Argentine midfielder said of facing Leeds.

“They are a strong team who fight and try to make it a difficult game.

“We have really good players though, a strong squad and we have a great chance at home to get the three points. The last game feels like a long time again. We'll be very happy to be back in our home.

"We hope to have a good game with our fans. We want the three points."

Gerrard - who is still only three months into his job at Villa Park - revealed that the break would allow for his team to use the rest period as a mini pre-season.

It will be the 41-year-old's first meeting against Bielsa in opposite dugouts and he has guided Villa to five wins in his opening 10 fixtures in charge so far.

"It's been very good," Buendia said of working with his new boss.

"For me, I think I have found my best shape. Our style is brilliant. I really enjoy playing in this position and in this structure. I can only get better every game.