The 20-year-old wide man joined the Whites in the 2020 summer transfer window from Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord as he opted to leave his home country in search of a new challenge.

He has impressed over the past year under Marcelo Bielsa's watch at Thorp Arch, having recently been handed a first call up into the Netherlands Under-21s squad amid the November international break.

Summerville has taken his first steps into senior football in West Yorkshire in the past few months to become a matchday regular in United's Premier League squad on a weekly basis.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Pic: Getty

He was given a first opportunity against Newcastle United in September before a chance in the League Cup at Fulham were followed by cameo appearances from the bench in the top flight.

The tricky winger has been a consistent high performer in the Under-23s ranks and has now forced his way into the first team plans with his impressive output and form which has led to heightened interest from fans.

“When you walk through the city, everything revolves around Leeds United. Every home game is sold out. The fans are so fanatical," he told NOS.

“If you are a player, everyone recognises you in the city. I can’t have a quiet meal or have a drink. To be honest, I didn’t know much about Leeds at the time either. But when I started to look into it I saw that it is a big club.

"Their story was also very good. I’m a feeling person, so I wanted to grab this opportunity with both hands.

“Everyone is allowed to have their opinion. And when I look back now, I also see that it is a big step. But me and my family knew that this was the right step. I’m also glad I was able to put my feet up.