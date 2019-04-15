PICS: Tony Johnson

Elland Road gallery - 17 photos of Leeds United fans in the stands against Sheffield Wednesday

The Elland Road faithful were in good voice as they help roar the Whites to victory against the Owls.

A Jack Harrison strike proved the difference as United edged out Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in front of more than 36,000 fans. And our snapper was on hand to capture all the atmosphere and emotion in these photos. READ MORE: The things you need to understand if your dating a Leeds United fan

Are you featured?

1. Whites watching

Are you featured?
Tony Johnson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Are you featured?

2. Whites watching

Are you featured?
Tony Johnson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Are you featured?

3. Whites watching

Are you featured?
Tony Johnson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Are you featured?

4. Whites watching

Are you featured?
Tony Johnson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5