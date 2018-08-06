Elland Road atmosphere exceeded my expectations, reveals Leeds United boss Bielsa

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa admitted that the atmosphere during Sunday afternoon's 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road far exceeded his expectations.

The Argentine watched his team sweep aside Gary Rowett's Potters with ease as goals from Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez and Liam Cooper ensured a winning start to the new Championship campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa.

United were roared on my a 34,000 strong crowd at Elland Road and the 63-year-old admitted that he had been taken aback by the noise created from the home support.

"It was even bigger than what I thought," Bielsa told his post-match press conference.

"The fans were connecting to the messages of the team in every second of the game. I would like to thank the fans for their support. I hope that our football will create a positive reaction."

Asked about the fans expectations of promotion this season Bielsa responded: "It's an expression of desire but we have to support this expression during the 46 games.

"It's a hope but it wouldn't be good to express a point of view."