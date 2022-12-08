Leeds touched down in Spain last weekend for a World Cup break training camp and Jesse Marsch’s Whites face La Liga side Elche this evening in the first of three winter friendlies for the Whites. But the fixture against Elche is more than just a friendly with the annual Festa d'Elx Trophy on the line as Leeds face La Liga’s bottom-placed side.

Elche have hosted the Festa d'Elx Trophy annually since 1960 in the form of a one-off friendly against European opposition, played home or away. Barcelona and Real Madrid feature among the former winners and now Leeds could add their name to the roll of honour with victory in this evening’s 7.15pm kick-off. Tonight’s hosts have yet to record a victory from their 14 games in La Liga so far this term in which they have amassed just four points.

Our blog will keep you up to date with all the pre-match build-up, early team news and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis before reaction and player ratings. The game is being broadcast on LUTV.

VENUE: As Leeds United take on Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, above. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images.

Here is the early team news and predicted Leeds XI for the fixture at Elche’s Stadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Team news

Junior Firpo has flown out to Spain to join Leeds United's training camp ahead of the friendly with Elche. The left-back picked up a niggle as the Whites returned to work following some time off at the start of the World Cup break, but the plan was always for him to link up with the rest of Marsch's men before the camp came to an end.

Marsch has thus far used Leo Hjelde and Pascal Struijk at left-back, with Darko Gyabi and even Sonny Perkins filling in for a small number of training drills. It's likely that Struijk and Hjelde will play a part on the left side of Marsch's defence in the friendly at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, and Leeds expect that Robin Koch - who limped out of Tuesday's set-piece based session - will also be available to slot into the back four.

Although Marsch is missing two of his three senior goalkeepers, with Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson both out through illness and remaining back in England this week, experienced former Wigan and Everton man Joel Robles and Dutch Under-19 international Dani van den Heuvel are options for the Elche game.

Patrick Bamford had successful surgery on a groin problem earlier this week and although the recovery period is short, the friendly comes at least a week too soon. Diego Llorente also went under the knife in the past couple of days, to rectify a fractured knuckle, and the initial hope was that he would not be prevented from playing.

Luis Sinisterra, meanwhile, has been working ostensibly in the gym throughout the week as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury in his foot and has yet to rejoin training. The same is true for Stuart Dallas, whose rehabilitation from a femoral fracture is progressing well. He has been working through his own programme during the training camp, running on alternative pitches while full training proceeds, but joining in for team challenges and briefings from the manager.

Predicted Leeds XI: Robles; Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Forshaw, Roca; Summerville, Gnonto; Gelhardt, Rodrigo.