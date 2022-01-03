'El gol para Leeds Unite' - ESPN singing commentator strikes chord with Leeds United fans

Whites supporters were given cause to smile on Sunday when Marcelo Bielsa' s players claimed an emphatic 3-1 win against Burnley at Elland Road to put the West Yorkshire side eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The three points earned gives Leeds some well-needed breathing space after patchy form left them lingering worryingly close to the drop zone.

After the game, Bielsa expressed "relief" and praised his players for performing exactly how he intended.

It was a good moment for the Whites to go up a gear, too, with the visitors eyeing the chance to close the gap and climb out of the relegation zone.

It was Leeds, though, that took the lead through Jack Harrison just before half-time.

The Clarets hit back after the break, as Maxwel Cornet's free-kick sailed past the wall and beat Illan Meslier to make it 1-1.

Having dropped 15 points after leading so far this season, the Whites showed admirable grit in response to the equaliser.

A Leeds United fan shows her support for the Whites at the Burnley clash. Pic: Robbie Jay Barratt.

A fine strike by Stuart Dallas gave Leeds the lead again with 13 minutes left to play, before Dan James' injury-time header putting the cherry on top of a fruitful afternoon in LS11.

One ESPN commentator seemed to reflect the delight of Leeds fans in his reaction to United's winning goals.

A long, resounding shout of 'GOAL' followed Dallas' 77th-minute strike before the commentator broke into song, singing, "'El gol para Leeds Unite', which means "a goal for Leeds United".

The commentator was at it again for the Whites' third goal, this time repeating his extended cry of 'GOAL' and singing 'it's Daniel James of Leeds United."

Dan James celebrates scoring Leeds United's third goal. Pic: Joe Prior.

When footage emerged online of the entertaining commentary, Leeds fans were amused.

Here's what they said:

@LJPM88: This needs to be the new chant when we score.

@BinksLeeds: Es un cancion brillante.

Stuart Dallas puts Leeds United back in the lead. Pic: Stu Forster.

@TheMole1987: This is top class.

@Ryaaaan1993: Get him on LUTV commentary.

@K4ty_B: Won't be able to stop singing this now.

@Rich401: This is incredible.

@Bethgabriel_: In my head rent free.