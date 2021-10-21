Eirik Bakke issues advice to Leeds United and predicts Whites finishing position under Marcelo Bielsa

Ex-Norwegian international Bakke spent seven years with Leeds between 1999 and 2006, starring as David O'Leary's Whites competed at the top end of the Premier League table and made the Champions League semi-finals.

A decade and a half after Bakke's departure, Leeds are now back in the Premier League for a second season following a 16-year exile from the country's top flight but the Whites sit fourth-bottom having amassed just six points from their first eight games.

Bakke, though, says he has no concerns about his former side and expects the Whites to fly up the table under Marcelo Bielsa as United's injured players return.

THUMBS UP: For Leeds United under head coach Marcelo Bielsa from former Whites star Eirik Bakke, left. Photo by Phil Cole/Allsport via Getty Images.

Leeds were without six players for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Southampton, Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Junior Firpo all injured and Raphinha not risked having only played for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Now everybody has to stick with the team," said Bakke, speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

"When the players are coming back, Leeds are going to fly up the league, I am sure.

"The way they play, the way things are going, what we saw against Newcastle away, when they have that team, no team can stop them.

"You just have to be positive and then the points will come."

Asked if United's fans could genuinely act as a 12th man, Bakke reasoned: "The Leeds fans are always good but they are not happy when the team is not winning. That's the way it should be.

"But Bielsa has done a great job and now you just have to stick by what is happening.

"If Leeds stay in the top flight this year as well it would be good but I think they will be top ten anyway - get the boys back, keep believing and then get some good nights at Elland Road then it's the best fans in England.

"I am not afraid that Leeds are going to go down again. I think they will climb up straight away because they have a very clear way of playing.

"Keep believing that."

