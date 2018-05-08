Eight things you need to know about Ryan Edmondson

Here are a few things you need to know about Leeds United's latest debutant...

He made his Leeds United debut at the age of 16 years and 351 days against QPR on the final day of the 2017/18 Championship season.

Victor Orta brought him to the club in January for an undisclosed fee from York City after focusing his attention towards rebuilding the academy.

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom joked following his debut that Edmondson looks old beyond his years: "He’s massive. He looks 36! But he’s a good guy and he gives everything to be a footballer. That’s what we want."

He helped Leeds United's under-18s win the Professional Development League title but was sent off in the final game of the season against Bolton.

He immediately scored goals for the under-18s, notching a hat-trick against Burnley in the league earlier this campaign, before making his under-23s debut against QPR at Elland Road.

He was born in Harrogate and is a Leeds United fan.

York City boss Martin Gray believes Edmondson has the potential to be a Premier League player: "He's gone to the right club - the set-up and the environment he's going to is great and he is a Leeds boy so it makes a lot of sense and it's really exciting."

He was named on the YEP's 'six academy players to watch' in March.