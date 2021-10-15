RULE CHANGE: That will affect Leeds United and head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above, in their Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal. Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Clubs will now be permitted to make five substitutions from a nine-player bench for the remainder of the 2021/22 competition.

The new ruling comes into effect following a proposal from 14 of the 16 clubs remaining in this season’s Carabao Cup and comes into effect for the next round of ties.

Leeds are through to the fourth round and will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a game screened live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, October 26.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After consultation between the EFL Board, the Premier League and the two non-signatory clubs, an amendment has been made to Competition Rule 10.1.

The change was made after consideration of the proposal which highlighted concerns of a demanding fixture schedule over the coming months.

Clubs will have three opportunities during open play to make substitutions (not including half-time).

Multiple substitutions can be made during one opportunity.

For the semi final second leg and the final, an additional opportunity will be afforded during open play in extra time (not including 90 mins and half time in extra-time).

Unspent substitutions can be a carried over in extra time whilst the provision of concussion substitutes sits outside this process and can be made at any time.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.