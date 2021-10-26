Eddie Nketiah ready to answer as Leeds United visit big favourites Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Mikel Arteta's side are odds on across the board to win in normal time and no bigger than 3-5 to go through without the need for penalties.

The draw is 16-5 whereas Leeds can be backed at 9-2 to win inside 90 minutes or 5-2 just to go through, the Gunners 4-11 to book their place in the quarter-finals via any method.

The first eight players in the first scorer market belong to Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 10-3 favourite to score first.

KEY THREAT: Arsenal's former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah, front, takes high prominence in the first scorer market in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash against the Whites at the Emirates. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Alexandre Lacazette is next at 4s, followed by former Leeds loanee Nketiah at 5s.

Folarin Balogun is then 11-2, just ahead of Gabriel Martinelli at 23-4 and Nicolas Pepe at 6s.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford is quoted at 13-2 but remains out injured so Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is next at 8s, followed by rapidly rising star Emile Smith Rowe at 9s.

Joe Gelhardt and Rodrigo are rated United's main threats as the duo are 10-1 to score first, just ahead of Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and United's Sam Greenwood at 11s.

Whites star Raphinha is also quoted at 11s but the Brazilian winger went off injured in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

Of the other main Whites threats, Tyler Roberts and Dan James are both 14s, Jack Harrison 16s, Crysencio Summerville 20s, Mateusz Klich 22s and then both Stuart Dallas and Stuart McKinstry 25s.

Leeds are fancied to get on the scoresheet as both teams to score is odds on at 73-100 but the Gunners are firmly expected to book their place in the last eight and a 2-1 victory for the hosts is rated the most likely outcome of that happening 41-5.

A 1-1 draw is on offer at 39-5 whereas Leeds are 37-2 to seal a 2-1 triumph and 20s to oblige 1-0, something Arsenal are just 9-1 for, the same price as a 2-0 verdict for the hosts

