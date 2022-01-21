Magpies boss Howe will face Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa for the first time in Saturday afternoon's 3pm kick-off in West Yorkshire.

Howe is 22 years younger than Bielsa and has confessed to studying the Argentine's coaching methods as part of his own education of the game.

Howe is a fan - both of Bielsa and of the free-flowing, high press style of play that the 66-year-old Whites boss has brought to Elland Road.

APPRECIATION: Of Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites style of play from Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, above. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

“I think he’s one of the best managers in world football, for me," said Howe.

"He’s got a very unique idea, and it’s slightly different to the norm, and I think anything or anyone that has those strong beliefs, and is slightly different, has my full respect.

"He’s been successful, and he’s brought his idea, and his identity, to many different clubs.

"I’ve watched quite a bit of him over the years as a student of the game. I’ve watched quite a bit of his work and really enjoy his ideas and how he takes elements of the game and really breaks them down and coaches his players in the specifics.”

Assessing the Leeds style of play, Howe said: “I don’t think they’re completely gung-ho.

"They have a way of playing. They follow that.

"There’s a lot to admire about Leeds’ out-of-possession work. It’s really intriguing. They play with a really high intensity.

"We have to match that. With the ball, they’ve got their set patterns and ways of playing, and it’s very, very effective.

"This is a totally unique game. There’s no other game like Leeds in the Premier League.

"We have to be ready for what we’re going to face.”