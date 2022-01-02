Leeds United host Burnley in Premier League action at Elland Road.

Early Leeds United team news

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are out until March with hamstring problems.

Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente and Daniel James are back available again with Jack Harrison having shaken off a knock picked up against Arsenal last time out.

Patrick Bamford is fit again after a month out but lacks match fitness. Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell and Rodrigo remain out.

Early Burnley team news

Top goalscorer Maxwel Cornet is set to be assessed as he nears a return from a thigh issue in his final outing before AFCON involvement.

The Clarets have had Covid within the camp but should see a number of players return after a period of isolation.

Kevin Long is back available for selection though Josh Brownhill remains out after a positive test.

Predicted Leeds United line-up

YEP XI (3-3-1-3): Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch; Dallas, Forshaw, Firpo; Raphinha, Roberts, James; Gelhardt.

What Marcelo Bielsa has said

“Every game that we play from here on out will be important,” said Bielsa.

“The ones that we have played beforehand are the ones that position us where we are, and the game on Sunday is a great opportunity to redirect where the campaign is going.”

He added on whether the break may have been of benefit: "The illness of a group of players can never be considered positive, even after alternative consequences that can be valued - what provokes it is sufficiently serious to not value it."

What Sean Dyche has said

“They had such a flying season last season and they set the bar very high with the way they played, their performance levels,” Dyche said.

“It is not easy to do that season on season in the Premier League.

“I think they probably knew and were realistic that there is a challenge, that it might be a tougher season.

"They’ve got more points than us currently and they’ve managed to get wins on the table.

“They're a decent outfit, but they're maybe not purring as much as they were last season."