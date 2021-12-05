Early Leeds United team news

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is likely to have Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling available for the visit of Brentford.

Both players have been missing since the trip to Newcastle United in mid-September, when they each suffered a serious injury in Leeds' draw, but Bielsa hopes to have them among his options against the Bees.

Leeds United take on Brentford in the Premier League at Elland Road.

"It's likely they'll be available for the game on Sunday," Bielsa said.

Leeds are also hoping to have Pascal Struijk available after he was subbed off against Crystal Palace in midweek.

"We think he will be available for the game on Sunday, he has a knock around his hip but we think he will be available," added the head coach.

Leeds' only remaining long-term injury victim is German international Robin Koch.

Early Brentford team news

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed he has no new injury worries after Thursday's defeat to Tottenham Hotpsur in North London.

Mathias Jorgensen, Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer remain out while Mathias Jensen, winger Yoane Wissa and midfielder Shandon Baptiste could be in contention to start.

Leeds United predicted line-up

(3-3-1-3): Meslier; Llorente, Phillips, Cooper; Struijk, Forshaw, Dallas; James, Klich, Raphinha; Roberts.

What Marcelo Bielsa has said

"Referring to the fact that a team that always attacks with six players, they have a genuine rush to be protagonists," Bielsa said of Brentford ahead of kick-off.

"And that they always try to keep the ball. This type of description coincides with what Brentford is and I say this not just to give a nice answer but you can verify it.

"Anyone who has seen Brentford play this season can see they attack with six players and they always want to keep the ball. That's not common in any league and even more so when that team is not one of the most prestigious clubs in the league."

What Thomas Frank has said

"I would call it controlled chaos," Frank said of United's style of play ahead of kick-off.

"They know exactly what they are doing. When they are hitting their top performances I remember a game last year when they went not only toe to toe but I actually thought they were better than Man City.

"I remember Pep Guardiola's comment after I watched that game. He said: 'That was a game of football.'

"I know he is also a big admirer of Bielsa. It just shows when they hit their highest level they could not only compete but they should've beaten Man City fair and square.