Nineteen-year-old Whites Academy graduate Cresswell has enjoyed a superb September, the centre-back making his league debut when playing the full duration of last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Premier League visitors West Ham United.

Cresswell had already received his first call-up to the England under-21s squad and was on the bench for last month's UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier at home to Kosovo in which Lee Carsley's young Three Lions recorded a 2-0 victory.

Fresh from his Whites league debut, Cresswell has again been included in Carsley's latest squad who face two more Euros qualifiers in October.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carsley's side will take on Slovenia at Stadion Celje in a 7.15pm kick-off on Thursday, October 7 before facing Andorra at the Estadi Nacional on Monday, October 11.

Four Whites players are current England under-20 internationals - Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Lewis Bate and Cody Drameh.

FULL ENGLAND UNDER-21S SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke City), Etienne Green (St. Etienne), Josh Griffiths (Lincoln City, loan from West Bromwich Albion).

CONTINUED PROGRESS: For nineteen-year-old Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell, above, who has secured another England under-21s call. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Levi Samuels-Colwill (Huddersfield Town, loan from Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht, loan from Manchester City), Valentino Livramento (Southampton), Luke Thomas (Leicester City).

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Hamburg, loan from Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Jimmy Garner (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forward: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Angel Gomes (Lille), Tyreece John-Jules (Blackpool, loan from Arsenal), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal).

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.