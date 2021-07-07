Leeds-born Oakley Cannonier left the Whites Academy to join Liverpool as an under-12s player and played a vital role as Jurgen Klopp's Reds pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2019 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at Anfield.

Liverpool lost the first leg 3-0 but roared back to record a 4-0 victory in the second leg and Cannonier helped set up what proved the winning goal.

With the Reds having stormed back to level the tie at 3-3, Cannonier was the ball boy who quickly recycled the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold whose quickly taken corner led to Divock Origi making it 4-3.

Klopp's side went on to win the competition by beating Tottenham Hotspur on the final and 17-year-old forward Cannonier has now signed his first pro deal with the club having excelled for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s Under-18s last year, scoring in four league games.

England youth international Cannonier netted the final goal in the victory against Leeds at Melwood in November.

Writing on his Instagram page after signing his first pro deal, Cannonier said: "Proud moment for me and my family to sign my first professional contract, boyhood dream come true."

VITAL ROLE: Former Leeds United youngster Oakley Cannonier provided the assist for the assist for Divock Origi's crucial fourth Liverpool goal against Barcelona in the Champions League, above. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

