Doubts surround Arsenal star for Leeds United visit and Gunners defender injured

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the Gunners captaincy on Tuesday following disciplinary issues and the forward is not being considered for Wednesday night's Premier League fixture at home to West Ham.

Arteta is also without defender Sead Kolasinac due to an ankle injury, the left back expected back in January.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno and star youngster Emile Smith Rowe have had recent groin issues but Arteta delivered a positive fitness news update at his pre-West Ham press conference.

KEY ISSUE: For Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to deal with ahead of Saturday evening's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Granit Xhaka is also back fit after a recent medial knee ligament injury whilst Arteta revealed on Tuesday that there had been no positive tests for coronavirus within the club.

"No, we haven’t had any players test positive," said Arteta, as quoted by football.london.

"Hopefully we had all the negative tests of the players and regarding that it is obviously a big concern with everything that is happening in the league and in the country but hopefully everybody will be available and fit."

Asked if Aubameyang could be restored to the squad at some point and if there was a way back for him, Arteta said: "What I can say now is to make the decision that we made is really hurting, and it is still like this and it needs a bit of time to heal. So for now, he is not involved in the squad.

"What I can say for now is that, you can understand it is a lot to digest and a really difficult decision to make, so we need a bit of time."

Pressed on who could be the club's next captain, Arteta highlighted the leadership qualities of Xhaka and also Alexandre Lacazette, saying: "We have the leadership group and we have different players who have been nominated to be captain.

"In the last game it was Laca, we had had Granit who has been captain as well, so we will follow that.

"It is a really unpleasant situation and it is not the moment to make any rash decision.

"That leadership group is really strong, it is the one that communicates with myself and the coaching staff and with the club in a really strong and clear way and we are going to continue that.

"That is one of the decisions we make, to make that group a little bit better and try to educate them and try to get the right feedback all the time and build the trust and a strong culture around the club.

"It is working really well so we will continue to do that."

