Double departure as two bosses of former Leeds United rivals lose jobs

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 16:58 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 17:01 GMT
Two bosses of two former Leeds rivals have lost their jobs.

Luton Town were among the new Championship season’s leading fancies for promotion after last season’s relegation but Monday night’s 2-1 defeat at QPR left the Hatters fifth-bottom.

The club then announced on Thursday afternoon that promotion-winning boss Rob Edwards had left his role as manager by mutual agreement.

Just two hours later, Everton then also announced that boss Sean Dyche had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

Dyche was brought in as Everton boss in January 2023 and helped keep the Toffees up with a 17th-placed finish as Leeds went down in finishing second-bottom.

