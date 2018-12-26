Don't look at the table, says Kemar Roofe, as Leeds United bid to clear 50-point mark today

Kemar Roofe insisted he is refusing to pay attention the Championship table with Leeds United bidding to hit the 50-point mark today.

The striker claimed he has turned a blind eye to the make-up of the division after his last-gasp winner at Aston Villa sent Leeds into Christmas Day in first place.

United responded to Norwich City’s late victory at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday by inflicting a 3-2 defeat on Villa in the 95th minute the following afternoon, reclaiming top spot at the halfway stage of the season.

The club can reach another notable milestone by climbing past 50 points with a win over Blackburn in today’s Boxing Day game at Elland Road.

But Roofe said he would leave the analysis to others and dismissed the significance of the statistic showing that since 2008 every side who led the Championship on Christmas Day went on to earn promotion. He said: “It’s a nice headline, that’s all I can say.

“We don’t look at that, we don’t get carried away with it.

“I’m just not the type of player that looks at the table. It doesn’t bother me. It’s always the next game for me, what I can do in the next game.

“Hopefully we get there at the end of the season.”

Leeds are on a run of six straight league wins, their best run for 11 years, and Roofe’s 11th goal of the season – a volley with the last chance of the match – sparked dramatic celebrations at Villa Park on Sunday.

United trailed by two goals after 17 minutes but scored three times in the second half to turn the game around.

“It was a special moment,” added Roofe.

“That’s the entertainment of football, especially in this league.

“Everybody went through all different kinds of emotions and to get the winner, so late and from 2-0 down as well, was incredible.

“That’s down to our team spirit. Everyone is together. Everyone is pushing in the right direction.”