Leeds United could be minded to employ the tactics of some of English football's biggest sides, including Manchester City and Chelsea, when it comes to international breaks this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' squad is among the smallest in the Championship, numbering just 23 first-team players, three of which are goalkeepers. While the club are already out of the Carabao Cup, there is the possibility of an FA Cup run - minus replays this year - on top of the 46 regular season matches, and the potential for a further three play-off games.

Injuries and suspensions are part and parcel of any and every club's season, just ask Leeds in years past when as many as 11 first-team faces were ruled out simultaneously and one Archie Gray made the bench as a 15-year-old. Last season, United's injury concerns were less prevalent but that is not to say the club did not suffer from absences here and there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take the centre-back position, for example: knocks sustained by one of Pascal Struijk or Joe Rodon, in addition to Max Wober who has already missed games this season through injury, would leave Daniel Farke with no senior central defensive options in reserve and necessitate the dropping of Ethan Ampadu back into defence.

It is widely thought the March international break earlier this year derailed Leeds' automatic promotion push. Several players went away with their countries, including a hearty Wales contingent who missed out on a place at the summer's European Championship when Dan James' failed to convert his spot-kick in a qualification play-off penalty shootout defeat to Poland.

Farke himself acknowledged the detrimental effect March's international window had on his squad, which was used to allow Georginio Rutter to undergo surgery on a hernia which had been troubling the young Frenchman for some time, but took its toll on the vivacious attacker's rhythm. Leeds had been on a months-long unbeaten run, winning nine matches in succession as they threatened to disrupt the top two despite a slow start to the campaign.

Leeds returned from the break with one win from their next five and just two wins in their remaining eight matches that season. This drop-off in form ultimately cost them the automatic promotion they so desperately sought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While injuries during March's international break was not the foremost issue Leeds faced in the aftermath, it did disturb their rhythm which had seen a largely unchanged side win 12 of their preceding 13 league games since the turn of the year.

Fast-forward to September, this month 12 Leeds players have joined up with their respective nations, 11 of whom are outfielders. That number represents 55 per cent of Farke's outfield first-team squad, and considering there are international breaks in October, November and March still to come, it could prove problematic.

Rodon and club captain Ampadu are mainstays in the Wales setup, likely to play every available minute for their country this season. Ilia Gruev appears for Bulgaria whenever fit, Junior Firpo is the Dominican Republic's star name, while Willy Gnonto is too strong for Under-21 football but understandably keen to prove his worth and earn a recall to the senior Italian side through his performances for the Azzurrini.

Then, there is the travel that must be taken into account. Leeds have signed Ao Tanaka, a Japan international who faces China in the Japanese city of Saitama, then a fixture versus Bahrain in the Gulf state four days before Leeds' encounter with Burnley at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenden Aaronson and Firpo both have the Atlantic Ocean to cross, once there and once back, with flights in between Kansas City and Cincinnati for the former. Firpo visits the ABFA Technical Center and its artifical pitch to take on Bermuda this week, returns to the island of his birth to face Dominica, before then heading back to the United Kingdom, likely via a major transit destination in the United States.

With the greatest respect to Concacaf nations, the playing surfaces are unlikely to be kept to the same standards as the carpets top-level players take to in English football, which is a separate concern when Firpo jets off to represent the Dominican Republic.

Manor Solomon (Israel), Mateo Joseph (Spain U21), Max Wober (Austria) and the remainder of the Welsh contingent can all be expected to play some degree of involvement for their countries during the breaks from domestic action, adding to what will already be a demanding workload with Leeds.

The club did take a position earlier this summer on Joseph and Firpo's participation at the Olympic Games with both players agreeing not to represent their countries at the tournament, eventually won by Joseph's Spain, as it would have clashed with Leeds' pre-season preparations and the beginning to the Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulling rank on the respective federations before the Olympic football tournament commenced was a great deal easier, however, because as a non-FIFA affiliated competition, clubs are not obliged to release their players when called up to Olympic squads.

During the international breaks in September, October, November and March, Leeds' players will contest games which are governed by FIFA, meaning a good reason is required for player withdrawal.

Earlier this week, it was announced Manchester City attacker Phil Foden would not join up with the England squad for internationals versus the Republic of Ireland and Finland this month due to illness. While it is entirely plausible the PFA Player of the Year has been struck down by something, City would not be the first club to protect one of their own from participating in an international match deemed of lesser importance.

On Tuesday, Chelsea's Cole Palmer - with one goal and four assists already this season - as well as Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins also pulled out of interim Three Lions boss Lee Carsley's first squad. While Foden has missed recent City games, Palmer completed the full game in Chelsea's most recent outing and Watkins' minutes have been carefully managed in each of Villa's three Premier League games this season, playing just over an hour in each fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not just England whose best players have pulled out of this month's internationals; Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, who played 90 minutes at the weekend, withdrew from France's UEFA Nations League fixtures earlier this week. Newcastle United's Emil Krafth, who has been required to play as an emergency centre-back due to long-term Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman injuries, on top of Fabian Schar's suspension, also ruled himself out of this month's Sweden squad with a 'minor injury'.

At the time of writing, FIFA do not employ a Stasi-style enforcement squad knocking on training ground doors to ensure 'injured' players really are during international breaks, therefore the opportunity to employ what rivals might describe as underhand, perhaps dishonest tactics in order to safeguard against waning club form or potentially damaging injuries, is open to exploitation.

Farke has stated previously he recognises representing a country is among the greatest honours in a player's career, but pragmatically-speaking, this sometimes doesn't benefit the club to whom they are contracted. This time last year, the aforementioned Gray, thrust into senior football on the back of an injury-hit campaign and summer tournament participation, was held back from representing England's youth teams to guard against injury. He went on to play over 50 times during his first professional campaign.

Given the size of Leeds' squad and the delicate nature of promotion challenges, a repeat for certain players during 2024/25 is perhaps something the club should consider, if the situation dictates it. Due to United's specific circumstances, it's something to consider over the course of the season, at the very least.