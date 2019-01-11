Dirty Leeds United? Here's where they rank in the Championship fair play table

Dirty Leeds United? Here's where they rank in the Championship fair play table

Leeds United are often referred to as 'Dirty Leeds' - but are the Whites really THAT dirty?

Courtesy of data from the FA Website, we've put the questionable tag to the test by looking at every Championship clubs' discipline record compared to Marcelo Bielsa's side. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where Leeds and their second tier rivals rank in order:

The Swans have been shown 26 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 116 disciplinary points - the lowest in the Championship.

1. Swansea City - 24th

The Tigers have been shown 36 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 154 disciplinary points.

2. Hull City - 23rd

The Robins have been shown 37 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 158 disciplinary points.

3. Bristol City - 22nd

Villa have been shown 40 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 170 disciplinary points.

4. Aston Villa - 21st

