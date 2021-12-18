'Difficult' - Leeds United fans react to Arsenal defeat as Whites lose again

Leeds United fans react to Arsenal defeat. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

@pwcassidy Even though we all feared this would happen, it’s still annoying to watch. Liverpool next #lufc

@Damien_Cms A very difficult game but an improved second-half display. With our injury list it's very hard to play teams like Arsenal, City and Chelsea in one week and expect a return in points. We need to regroup again and get ready for big games against Liverpool, Villa and Burnley. MOT

@nigelLUFC I was impressed with the performance of Cody Drameh on the whole #lufc

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@donnyleedsfan I’d rather be playing these teams with a depleted squad than playing the teams around us. #lufc #believe

@theadelites FT #lufc 1-4. Much better in the 2nd half, tho Arsenal were content to sit back. Joffy did brilliantly again, winning the penalty and never stopping running. Ref was terrible. Leeds fans felt like the Titanic band at the end. It needs to get an awful lot better than this.

@dlpenney17 On a serious note, what can we do? Think we will struggle now if we don’t get some of our key players back after Liverpool. Can’t recall a team ever suffering injuries like this and I don’t care what anyone says, it has cost us massively. #LUFC

@ArcticReviews Hmm. Not quite sure what to make of that half other than for the second Saturday in a row we should've been playing against 10 men. Sadly, I'd have taken that scoreline at the break. Good job Mes is the best keeper in the Prem.