Diego Llorente reveals what has impressed him about Leeds United supporters

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente celebrates his goal at Elland Road against Watford. Pic: Simon Hulme

The Whites landed the centre-back from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad a little over a year ago in a deal worth around £18m.

Since joining the LS11 ranks the Spaniard has impressed in the top flight though has suffered with a number of injuries which has limited his involvement.

Llorente again returned from the treatment room to face Watford in the Premier League last week, scoring the winner and earning the man-of-the-match award from the club's supporters.

"From the first day I have had a good reception from the fans," Llorente told Spanish outlet Marca about his time in West Yorkshire so far.

"It must be a common factor in England, but here everything is lived with great passion and I like how there’s encouragement in good times and in bad times.

"Besides, they can already do it in the stadium again."

Asked about how he was feeling after his return from injury, he added: "I was injured against Liverpool and I was able to return 100 per cent against Watford.

"I felt very good and I was able to help the team both by scoring the goal and adding good feelings, something very important to me."

Llorente also holds hopes of making Spain's squad for the Qatar World Cup next year.

He missed out on a call up amid the current October international break due to his injury woes but holds a strong relationship with head coach Luis Enrique.

“From the first day he took command of the national team he has given me a lot of confidence," he said of his national team boss.