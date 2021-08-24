Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made six changes to the side that started Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Everton but record purchase Rodrigo is among those to come into the XI.

Fellow Spanish international Diego Llorente also returns from injury to start at centre back whilst Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw, Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts also start.

England international Phillips, Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison all line up from the off having also started against the Toffees.

Bielsa has even named a very strong bench that features Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling and Mateusz Klich in addition to youngsters Kristoffer Klaesson, Charlie Cresswell and Crysencio Summeville.

Whites skipper Liam Cooper is with the squad but is not involved and Phillips is named as captain.

Former Whites midfielder Luke Murphy starts for Crewe and captains the side who are 21st in League One and double figure odds to cause an upset.

Leeds United v Crewe: Meslier, Shackleton, Struijk, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Costa, Harrison, Roberts, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Cresswell, Dallas, Klich, Summerville, Bamford.

STRONG SIDE: For Leeds United in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Crewe in which Kalvin Phillips, right, starts. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

