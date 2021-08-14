Spanish international centre-back Llorente was taken off in the early stages of United's pre-season friendly against Real Betis at Loughborough University after picking up a leg muscular injury and the 27-year-old has not been seen since.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said this week that Llorente could be looking at another two weeks out and the defender took to Instagram on Saturday as he eyed his Whites return.

"I keep working to be with the team as soon as possible" said Llorente ahead of Saturday's clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

WORKING HARD: Leeds United's Spanish international defender Diego Llorente, left, pictured during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis at Loughborough University. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

"Come on Leeds. Come on guys."

Asked when Llorente could be expected back on Thursday, Bielsa said: "It is subject to his evolution but it will be one or two weeks more."

