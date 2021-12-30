Llorente was forced to miss United's hosting of Arsenal one week before Christmas Day and the Spaniard has confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus but had no symptoms having received the booster jab.

A small outbreak of the virus in the Leeds squad then led to both Boxing Day's clash at Liverpool and the Tuesday evening home fixture against Aston Villa being postponed, injuries and Covid leaving Leeds short of the required amount of first-team players to meet Premier League requirements.

Llorente had to isolate on his own on Christmas Day but says he is in good shape ahead of United's planned return to action on Sunday afternoon with the visit of Burnley to Elland Road.

FEELING GOOD: Leeds United's Spanish international centre-back Diego Llorente. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

"I feel very good right now because I didn't have symptoms and I was isolating in my room," said Llorente, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds.

"I had the booster vaccine which is what is most important.

"I had Covid but no symptoms so right now I feel very good and I feel with a lot of energy to help the team.

"We are now in a hard situation because we have problems with Covid and with injured players.

"But I think now we are in conditions to play Sunday's game so the most important thing for the team is to be focused on Sunday's game against Burnley."

Asked how he passed the time on Christmas Day, Llorente revealed: "It was a difficult moment because I couldn't stay with my family on Christmas Day.

"But the most important thing is that they don't have Covid so for me it was important that I was isolating in my room and my family is safe.

"In my room I had a video call with my family.

"My family was on the floor downstairs and I was in my room.

"I tried to still have a Christmas Day with them in a particular way but this time was the best for my family.

"The best thing now is that I am good and this is the most important thing.

"I feel good.

"I think that the booster vaccine is an important thing.

"If you have Covid you don't have symptoms.

"The best way to have Covid is with a booster vaccine because there are probably no symptoms which is the most important thing."

